Postal worker union to hold rally after string of North Texas robberies

Several North Texas mail carriers will gather on Thursday in an attempt to raise awareness about recent assaults and robberies.

The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union that represents U.S. postal workers, is hosting the "Protect Our Letter Carriers Rally" outside of the main post office off of I-30 in West Dallas.

The group says in the past two months there have been at least six armed robberies of letter carriers in Dallas, with more in Fort Worth and other North Texas cities.

The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Recent Robberies of Letter Carriers in North Texas

The United States Postal Inspection Service has posted several wanted posters for suspects involved in the robberies of mail carriers.

Jan. 29, 2024 - Dallas

One robbery happened at an apartment complex in Far North Dallas.

USPIS say a suspect in his early 20s wearing a black hoodie and red shorts robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on Haverwood Lane

A $150,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Jan 18, 2024 - Fort Worth

Another letter carrier robbery happened on Jan. 18 on Cliffridge Lane in Fort Worth.

The USPIS shared a photo of the suspect they say is responsible.

They say the suspect is likely in their late teens, 5'2" to 5'3" tall, with short curly hair.

A reward up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Jan. 17, 2024 - Fort Worth

One such incident happened on Sydney Street in Fort Worth.

The USPIS shared a photo of a man in an orange mask that they believe robbed a letter carrier on Jan. 17.

A reward up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Jan. 12, 2024 - Dallas

The USPIS is also searching for a suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier at The Sophia Apartments on Hudnall Street in Dallas.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a full facemask and Letterman jacket with white sleeves and navy blue lettering on.

A reward up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Dec. 28, 2023 - Dallas

Investigators are also investigating an incident on Dec. 28, 2023 on Colonial Avenue in Dallas.

The USPIS says the suspects are two males with who were wearing masks and wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the robbery.

A reward up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.