Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for running over police officer with car

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to life in prison for hitting and dragging a police officer with his car.

On Monday, a Tarrant County jury sentenced 41-year-old Ronnie Jackson to life in prison after finding him guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Ronnie Jackson (Source: Fort Worth Jail)

In June 2020, Jackson was trying to evade police in his car when he ran over Officer Matt Brazeal as he tried to throw spike strips to slow him down.

He dragged the officer 100 feet.

Jackson then fled the scene and hid in a neighborhood nearby before he was arrested.

Brazeal's injuries included a broken pelvis, ribs, and other bones, a collapsed lung, and a brain injury.

He underwent 60 surgeries and countless rehab visits since the crash.