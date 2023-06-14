Fort Worth officer struck by suspect during chase 3 years ago hopes to return to work next month

A Fort Worth police officer who was struck by a vehicle while on duty and dragged 100 feet is returning to the force after three tough years of recovery.

Officer Matt Brazeal was deploying stop sticks during a chase, when the driver struck him with a stolen car.

He has endured multiple surgeries and rehab visits since the crash, which was in June 2020, near West Loop 820.

The suspect swerved before Brazeal could react and he was dragged more than 100 feet.

It was unclear if he’d survive his numerous severe injuries, that ranged from a broken pelvis, ribs, and other bones, a collapsed lung, and a brain injury.

Brazeal has undergone roughly 60 surgeries. He has no memory of the actual incident itself.

Fort Worth PD Chief Neil Noakes has spent many hours visiting with and supporting Brazeal, and the two have formed a close bond and friendship.

Wednesday was a few days after what he hopes was his final surgery. He hopes to return to light duty police work in July.

"I’ll say this, it’s tough to remain positive sometimes. When I woke up from surgery the other day and they said you can’t do anything for six more weeks, I was like what? I was like what? I was ready," Brazeal said. "Like, we’ll get this little thing over with and I’ll be back in the gym. It takes a like lot of mental fortitude."

"As far as his physical fitness level, his mental toughness, physical toughness, had he not had those things, I don’t know how he could’ve made it," Noakes said. "I don’t know how he made it onto the ambulance and was able to get the emergency care he needed. As traumatic as that was, yes, I do believe it’s an absolute blessing he does not remember that."

Brazeal pointed out his many injuries and places where metal rods are placed.

The suspect in the chase who caused the officer’s injuries is Ronnie Jackson. He is scheduled for trial in September.

Brazeal gives an enormous amount of credit to his wife for helping with his recovery.

The department is planning to go all out when he eventually returns.