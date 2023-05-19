Fort Worth police shoot, kill armed man after SWAT standoff

Fort Worth police shared dash and body camera video after officers shot and killed an armed man.

Officers were called about a domestic disturbance at a NW 21st Street home on Saturday, May 13.

A woman told officers her husband, Daniel Gutierrez had a gun and was hallucinating.

"He keeps insisting he sees the devil," she said in the 9-1-1 call.

Police arrived and Gutierrez's wife was outside the home.

Not long after, they heard gunfire inside.

SWAT and Crisis Intervention Teams were called to the area.

They say they tried to get the suspect to come outside and surrender, even firing tear gas into the home.

"Instead of rushing the house, they took cover. They tried to reason with him," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes on Thursday.

Police say when Gutierrez did come out of the house he was still armed and threatened the officers.

Three officers opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Featured article

He later died at the hospital.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured in the interaction.

Police say Gutierrez has been charged with misdemeanors, but didn't have a violent criminal history in Fort Worth.