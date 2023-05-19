Fort Worth officer charged for off-duty incident involving gun

article

A Fort Worth police officer is facing criminal charges months after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman while off duty.

Kouame Kouassi was arrested in September at a gas station in Midlothian.

A grand jury in Ellis County indicted Kouassi this week on a felony aggravated assault charge.

Featured article

He’d been on restricted duty with the Fort Worth Police Department since the incident eight months ago.

The department suspended him this week.

Kouassi has been with Fort Worth PD for five years.