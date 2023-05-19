Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth officer charged for off-duty incident involving gun

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer is facing criminal charges months after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman while off duty.

Kouame Kouassi was arrested in September at a gas station in Midlothian.

A grand jury in Ellis County indicted Kouassi this week on a felony aggravated assault charge.

He’d been on restricted duty with the Fort Worth Police Department since the incident eight months ago.

The department suspended him this week.

Kouassi has been with Fort Worth PD for five years.