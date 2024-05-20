Expand / Collapse search

Richland Hills death investigation prompts road closure

By
Published  May 20, 2024 12:40pm CDT
North Richland Hills
FOX 4

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police are investigating a death in Richland Hills.

There was a heavy police presence in the 6900 block of Park Place Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Highway 121 and Baker Boulevard, on Monday morning.

Richland Hills police confirmed the death but didn’t release any details about what happened.

Detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation.

They do not believe there is any threat to the public, police said.

Park Place Drive was closed Monday morning because of the police activity.