Fort Worth police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting of armed man

Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of an armed man Friday night.

This started just after 7:15 p.m., when officers were called about a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2900 block of NW 21st Street.

Police were told a man with a handgun was acting erratically.

Responding officers got the man’s wife to safely leave the home.

A short time later, officers reported hearing gunshots coming from the home.

SWAT and the crisis intervention team were called to assist. The intervention team tried multiple times to get the man to surrender.

Police said the man later came out of the home while armed with a handgun, and "presented a deadly threat towards the officers."

That's when officers fired at the man, hitting him. Officers provided medical assistance, but he later died at a hospital. The man’s name has not yet been released.

No officers or any other people were hurt.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.