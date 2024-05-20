Fort Worth shooting: Suspect fatally shoots driver, takes car, police say

Fort Worth Police are looking for a suspect they believe fatally shot a man and then took his car.

On Friday, officers were called to Sandy Lane, not far from I-30, for a possible dead body.

Detectives found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to police.

Investigators say the victim was in a car when it was seen hitting a fence.

A person of interest then got into the victim's vehicle and drove it away from the scene.

The car was found a short distance away.

Fort Worth Police say no suspects have been arrested at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.