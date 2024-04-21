3 injured in Fort Worth party shooting

article





At least three people were shot during a party in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a call for a reported shooting at a large party on Singleleaf Lane just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they could not find any victims, but spoke to witnesses.

At 1:15 a.m., two people with gunshot wounds arrived at John Peter Smith hospital.

Police say both victims are in stable condition.

A third injured person arrived at Harris Southwest Hospital shortly after 2 a.m.

That person is in critical condition and was flown to John Peter Smith for treatment, according to police.

Investigators say all three victims attended the party on Singleleaf Lane.

Police are still looking into the circumstances around the shooting.

The Fort Worth Police Gun Violence Unit is leading the investigation.