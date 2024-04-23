Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth man facing death penalty for murdering girlfriend, her 10-year-old daughter

Updated  April 23, 2024 2:16pm CDT
Fort Worth
Paige Terrell Lawyer (2018) | Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff

FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter five years ago could soon learn his punishment.

Paige Terrell Lawyer was found guilty of capital murder in a Tarrant County courtroom last week.

Prosecutors said he strangled 30-year-old Otishae Womack and 10-year-old Kamyria Womack in April 2018. Their bodies were found inside their apartment on Shady Lane Drive in Fort Worth.

Police had made several prior domestic violence visits to the apartment. In two of those cases dating back to January 2017, Lawyer was accused of choking his girlfriend.

A medical examiner ruled both the mother and daughter died from strangulation. 

U.S. Marshals arrested Lawyer a week after the crime in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Jurors are now deliberating on his punishment. 

He faces life in prison without parole or a possible death sentence.