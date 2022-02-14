Fort Worth officer accused of destroying evidence

article

A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after an allegation that he destroyed evidence.

Sgt. Rodsdricke Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police powers.

Fort Worth police said they received a complaint in January accusing Martin of destroying evidence in an off-duty capacity.

It’s not clear when the incident happened. No other details were released.

The department said administrative and criminal investigations are underway.

