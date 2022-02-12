Police seek vehicle in drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police have released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved in the drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old while he asleep in his bed last month.

Police said a dark gray vehicle was last seen driving near the scene, in the city's southeast side, on Ravine Drive.

The family of Higinio Flores Jr. is hoping someone out there can provide some answers.

For the Flores family, it’s been a difficult three weeks, with no arrests in this case.

The teenager was asleep in the front bedroom with his younger brother when he was struck by a bullet.

Police said it happened just after 7:15 a.m. on January 15.

Detectives admit they don’t have very much information, which, for the Flores family, has been frustrating.

"I always looked out for him like a brother…I feel like I should been there for him," the victim’s cousin, Alex Flores, said. "But I really just want justice."

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a motive is unknown, and it’s still unclear who the intended target was.

But in their most recent update, police are asking for information about the suspect or suspects in the dark-colored car, as well as assistance in identifying the intended targets of the shooting.

The released the image from a nearby surveillance camera of a dark-colored vehicle speeding away from Ravine Road after firing multiple shots at the front of the Flores’ home.

Flores played soccer on the junior varsity team at Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth.

They recently retired his number, 20, in his honor.