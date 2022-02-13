Fort Worth police seek driver in fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash

article

Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened at about 2:45 a.m., when someone driving a blue Volkswagen Tiguan hit a pedestrian and then drove off.

The pedestrian died.

This happened on Crowley Road, near Laurel Land Memorial Park in the southern part of the city.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

