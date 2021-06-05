Fort Worth mayor, Arlington mayor, 6 Dallas City Council seats decided in Saturday runoff

article

Arlington and Fort Worth decided new mayors, and several Dallas City Council seats were up for grabs in the runoff election Saturday.

In the race for Fort Worth mayor, Mattie Parker, who was the former chief of staff to outgoing Mayor Betsy Price, beat out Deborah Peoples, the former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Peoples received the most votes in last month's general election, but not enough to avoid a runoff.

Parker was recently endorsed by Governor Greg Abbott, while former Congressman Beto O’Rourke endorsed Peoples.

Parker replaces Price, who decided not to seek re-election after 10 years in office.

In Arlington, former city council member Michael Glaspie ran against attorney and business owner Jim Ross to replace Mayor Jeff Williams.

But Ross beat out Glaspie to become the city's new mayor.

And in the city of Dallas, several council seats were decided.

In District 4, incumbent Carolyn King Arnold beat out Maxie Johnson .

Incumbent Adam Bazaldua won over Kevin Felder in District 7.

While in District 14, incumbent David Blewett lost to Paul Ridley.

There were also three open city council seats up for grabs.

Jesse Moreno beat Sana Syed in District 2, while in District 11, Jaynie Schultz won the seat over Barry Wernick, and in District 13, Gay Donnell Willis topped Leland Burk.

FOX 4 will have the latest elections results.