Fort Worth fireworks display to take place, but people asked to stay home to watch

The annual fireworks display in Fort Worth will happen this year, but organizers are asking people to stay home to watch.

Upwards of 80,000 people usually come out each year for the festival and show at Panther Island Pavillion. But the festival has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year people are asked to watch the fireworks from their home, backyard or balcony.

“On the 4th of July you're able to sit with your family, safely social distance and see fireworks. There is something about that in a year where everything has been so up and down, with everything happening. I think that's the sense of normalcy that I think people will really enjoy,” said Matt Oliver, Tarrant Regional Water District spokesman.

Organizers say the fireworks will be detonated at twice the normal altitude to make sure as many people as possible can the show.

People across North Texas can see the show broadcast live on FOX4 Saturday night. Tune in just before 9:20 p.m. to watch on TV. People can also watch live on FOX4News.com and FOX4’s Facebook page.

To enhance the experience, you can tune into 95.9 FM The Ranch for music choreographed to the show.

