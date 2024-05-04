Today is election day. Here's what is on the ballot in North Texas

Municipal elections are being held on Saturday in cities across the state.

There are contested races for mayor in 20 North Texas cities, including Duncanville, Lewisville, and Denton. Many cities also have city council races on the ballot.

And there are bond elections in several cities, including a $1.25 billion issue in Dallas. About half of that money would go toward streets and transportation projects.

Fort Worth voters are being asked to approve a new hotel occupancy tax to pay for renovations to the convention center.

There are contested school board elections in 30 districts and bond elections in nine districts. Many are to pay for new schools or upgrades in security.

Anna ISD in northern Collin County wants $100 million for a new football stadium. The district said its current 4,600-seat stadium is one of the smallest in the 5A classification and can’t be expanded.

The new districtwide stadium would seat up to 12,000 people and have a community room that could seat 150 people for banquets and other meetings.

Anna is expected to nearly triple in enrollment in the next 10 years.

Early voting locations and times vary by county.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.