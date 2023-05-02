Fort Worth one of the best cities in the country to start a business, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth was just named one of the best cities in the country to start a business by a new report.
The website WalletHub ranked 100 of the nation's major metro areas on 19 different metrics when it comes to starting a business in 2023.
The rankings looked at categories like the business-survival rate, access to resources and business costs.
Fort Worth finished 9th on the list, ranking highly for the city's business environment.
Arlington (19), Dallas (20) and Irving (26) also finished high on the list.
Florida cities dominated the top of the list, with Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa securing the top spots.
Washington, DC finished last on the list.
SUGGESTED:
- Dallas was a top 10 destination for people moving in 2022, truck rental company says
- How much money do you need to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth?
- Two North Texas cities among the best places to live in America, survey says
- Plano named happiest city in Texas, according to new report
- Dallas is the #1 sports business city in U.S., report says
- This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Texas, survey finds
- Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
- You need to make this much to be 'middle class' in Texas
2023's Best Large Cities to Start a Business
- Orlando, Florida
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Durham, North Carolina
- Boise, Idaho
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Austin, Texas – 56.86