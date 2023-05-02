Fort Worth was just named one of the best cities in the country to start a business by a new report.

The website WalletHub ranked 100 of the nation's major metro areas on 19 different metrics when it comes to starting a business in 2023.

The rankings looked at categories like the business-survival rate, access to resources and business costs.

Fort Worth finished 9th on the list, ranking highly for the city's business environment.

Arlington (19), Dallas (20) and Irving (26) also finished high on the list.

Florida cities dominated the top of the list, with Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa securing the top spots.

Washington, DC finished last on the list.

