Dallas was a top 10 destination for people moving in 2022, truck rental company says

Dallas was one of the top destinations in the country for people who moved in 2022.

Penske Truck Rental released a list of the top moving destinations for people who rented their trucks for a one-way move last year.

Dallas placed seventh on the Texas-dominated list.

Houston finished in the number one spot for the second-straight year.

San Antonio (9) and Austin (10) were the other Texas cities to finish in the top 10.

The numbers from Penske match those from their truck rental rival U-Haul, which named Texas as the number one state for people using its truck to move in 2022.

The Sunbelt, in general, was well-represented on the list. Las Vegas, Nevada was the most northern city in the Top 10.

"It's always exciting to see the next top moving destination cities and where our customers are moving," said Kevin Malloy, the senior vice president of Penske Truck Rental, in a statement.

According to the US Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022, a 4% increase from 2021.

