Former Carrollton officer dies of COVID-19 just months after retiring

A former Carrollton police sergeant died of COVID-19 this week, just a few months after his retirement.

Allen Hollis joined the Carrollton Police Department in 2006.

He served as a patrol supervisor on the motor unit and then as a training sergeant.

Hollis retired from the department in January.

On social media, Carrollton PD described him as someone who everybody loved.

"He was the kind of guy who would randomly text his friends ‘I love you’ at 2:00 p.m. on a Tuesday. (He was joking, except he wasn't.)," the department said. "Please keep his family in your prayers. And please randomly text your friends "I love you" at 2:00 p.m. on a Tuesday. He'd love that."

Hollis was just 38 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children.

