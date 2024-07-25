Keller ISD to ban cell phones during school hours

Keller ISD is expected to enforce new cell phone rules to keep students focused on learning during the upcoming school year.

"This is a nationwide epidemic with our students," Dr. Kelly Johnson, Keller ISD's Superintendent

Keller released the new plan during a meeting on Thursday night.

The Keller policy require cell phones to be powered off and in a bag during school hours. The phones will not be allowed in a student's pockets or on their person.

In addition to phones, headphones and unapproved Bluetooth devices will also not be allowed at school. That includes in hallways, lunchrooms, restrooms or any other common areas.

Staff members can confiscate any devices that are used without permission.

"I will stand shoulder to shoulder with every staff member in this district and we will uphold these consequences," said Johnson.

Keller ISD says the measure will help keep students focused.

"It is hard for a teacher to compete with YouTube or TikTok videos," said Johnson.

But the policy is not just for in the classroom.

Johnson brought up examples of phones being used to meet in the bathroom to do drug deals, sell vapes, bully and schedule fights.

"The majority of the disciplinary incidents are related to cell phones," said Johnson.

During emergencies, school staff can allow children to use their phones.

Any student caught with a phone will have the phone taken to the office and could receive detention or in-school suspension.

The board will look to approve the policy in August.

Johnson says if the new policy does not work, they will move to locking Yondr pouches that districts like Richardson ISD uses.