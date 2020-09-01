Fletcher’s corny dogs available at Golden Chick restaurants for a limited time

article

You might not be able to get your Fletcher’s corny dog at the State Fair of Texas this year but you can now get one at any Golden Chick drive-thru.

Fletcher’s on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Richardson-based fast chain known for its fried chicken.

Original corny dogs will be on the menu at all 187 of Golden Chick’s restaurants in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma through Oct. 25.

“The Golden Chick team has been working diligently alongside us to ensure they are providing the same hand-battered, made-to-order product our fans expect,” Fletcher’s said on its Facebook page.

In July, Fletcher’s also announced several pop-up events around the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help people satisfy their corny dog cravings.

The company said it was heartbroken to learn the State Fair of Texas would not take place this year but understands the decision.

“We take the health of our employees and customers seriously and understand this decision that was made to protect the public at large from COVID-19,” Fletcher’s said in a statement.

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will also be available at the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru events happening at Fair Park over several weekends in September and October.

