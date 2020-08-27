State Fair of Texas planning drive-thru food and photo event

article

There will be no State Fair of Texas this year but you’ll still be able to get some of the experience.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru is happening over several weekends in September and October.

You can drive through Fair Park to buy Fletcher’s Corny Dogs and other familiar fair foods. You can also take a photo with Big Tex.

The 55-foot-tall cowboy will be wearing a face mask for the first time in history.

“As an icon of the Lone Star State and a true Texan, Big Tex will do his part as a good neighbor to keep the community safe by adding the latest and greatest accessory to his wardrobe for 2020 – a Big Tex-sized face mask. In a year of many firsts, this historic event will offer Fair lovers the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime photo and experience,” the State Fair of Texas said in a news release.

Proceeds from the event will help fund next year’s fair, support its non-profit initiatives and benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

For more information or tickets, visit https://bigtex.com/big-tex-fair-food-drive-thru/.