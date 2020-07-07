Fletcher’s announce pop-up events around the DFW area

article

With the State Fair of Texas canceled, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs is planning to hold several pop-up events to help people satisfy their corny dog cravings.

The company said it was heartbroken to learn the State Fair of Texas would not take place this year but understands the decision.

“We take the health of our employees and customers seriously and understand this decision that was made to protect the public at large from COVID-19,” Fletcher’s said in a statement.

The Fletcher’s family has served their original corny dogs to state fair attendees for the past 78 years.

Over the past few months, the company has also catered private events and public pop-ups around North Texas, including many to feed first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

People who don’t want to skip their corny dog tradition this year will be able to get one at future pop-up events listed on the Fletcher’s website.

The company listed several safety guidelines for the events. No cash will be accepted. Masks are requested and only one person per household should stand in line. People will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart in line outside the mobile trailer.

LINK: fletcherscornydogs.com/events/