Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas

Heavy rain prompted Flash Flood Warnings for several North Texas counties Monday.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 1 p.m. Additional warnings are in effect for Henderson, Ellis, Kaufman, Van Zandt and Rains counties.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Texas until noon.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews says this is the fourth-wettest 24-hour period ever in North Texas.

Some parts of the region have already gotten up to 10 inches of rain since Sunday night and that rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning.

'I thought I was going to die': FOX Weather crew saves driver stuck in Dallas flooding

The heaviest rain should move away from the region by Monday afternoon. Things should begin to quiet down by Monday evening.

There’s a 40-50% chance of more rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. That will mostly be scattered showers with nothing heavy or severe.

The temperature may not get above 80 degrees on Monday. It will be in the mid-80s for the next two days and then upper 80s to low 90s later in the week.

Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they have responded to 186 High-Water Incidents, 94 water rescues and more than 314 car crashes between 6 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.