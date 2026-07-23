Princeton man sentenced to life in prison for prohibited sexual conduct with relative

The Brief A 41-year-old Princeton man was convicted of prohibited sexual conduct with a relative. Prosecutors said DNA evidence and cellphone searches helped support the case against him. The judge imposed the maximum sentence of life in prison.



A Princeton man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of prohibited sexual conduct with a relative, according to the Collin County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Amarillo police responded on Sept. 10, 2024, to a delayed report of sexual assault involving a 17-year-old, according to the Collin County Criminal District Attorney's Office. The victim told police that Leslie Price had sexually assaulted her in Princeton.

Leslie Price



Investigators said the victim was about three months pregnant with Price's child when officers responded. Authorities seized two of Price's cellphones and said they found Google searches asking whether a 17-year-old could become pregnant, how to obtain an abortion and the age of consent in Texas.

DNA testing determined Price was the biological father of the child.



During the trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence that they said proved Price engaged in sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old relative. During the punishment phase, prosecutors also introduced evidence of Price's prior convictions for assault-family violence and engaging in organized criminal activity.



The judge sentenced Price, 41, to life in prison, the maximum sentence.

What they're saying:

"He committed the ultimate betrayal," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. "This verdict protects our community and delivers justice for a young victim who showed tremendous courage."