Nearly 70 dead cats found in Texas home leads to 2 arrests, police say

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection to what police described as an animal hoarding case. Alvarado, Texas, police said a search warrant led to the discovery of 69 dead cats, 64 live cats and six live dogs. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that they had to wear special equipment to process the scene.



Two people have been arrested in connection with what police described as an animal hoarding case in Alvarado.

What we know:

According to police, investigators searched a home in the 200 block of West Jessup Street and found deplorable conditions and dozens of both live and dead animals.

In all, police said, 64 live cats and six live dogs were removed from the home and taken for treatment at Alvarado Animal Control. Police said they also found 69 dead cats, as well as the carcasses of other animals from various species.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"Investigators encountered an environment that required the use of specialized personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely enter, process, and document the scene," Alvarado police said. "Due to the extent of the unsanitary conditions, the operation required careful coordination among all involved to ensure the safe recovery of the surviving animals while preserving evidence essential to the ongoing investigation."

Dig deeper:

Police have arrested 38-year-old Lisa Griggs and 39-year-old Micahel Morton, both of Alvarado, in connection with the case. Both have been charged with animal cruelty.