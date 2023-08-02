Fiery tanker truck crash on Hwy. 75 in Plano injures 2

Drivers can expect major delays on U.S. Highway 75 in Collin County after a tanker truck collided with another vehicle and caught fire.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Parker Road in Plano.

Police said the driver of the tanker truck lost control for some reason and the vehicle flipped on its side. Another 18-wheeler and a car were also involved.

The driver of the tanker truck and the driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital. Police have only said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Firefighters plan to let the fuel burn out on its own.

"We're just letting it burn. It's the cleanest and easiest thing to do. If we start putting water on it, and then it drains into the sewer system then we have to worry about the water getting contaminated," said Capt. Michael Carr with Plano Fire-Rescue.

Traffic is expected to be shut down on northbound Hwy. 75 at Parker Road for most of the morning and the service roads in the area are a mess.

Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

Plano police also asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 972-424-5678.