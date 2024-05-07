Mesquite wants your eclipse glasses

Are your eclipse glasses collecting dust?

The city of Mesquite is launching an eclipse glasses roundup to collect left over glasses from the April 8th total solar eclipse.

The city wants to send glasses that people may not need or want anymore to places that can use them sooner.

They'll be donated to the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders.

The next total solar eclipse will be viewable from the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Spain in 2026.

The roundup will run from May 15 to July 15.

Collection sites