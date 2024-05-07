Expand / Collapse search

Mesquite wants your eclipse glasses

Published  May 7, 2024 12:51pm CDT
Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - Are your eclipse glasses collecting dust?

The city of Mesquite is launching an eclipse glasses roundup to collect left over glasses from the April 8th total solar eclipse.

The city wants to send glasses that people may not need or want anymore to places that can use them sooner.

They'll be donated to the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders.

The roundup will run from May 15 to July 15.

Collection sites

  • Mesquite Main Library, 300 W. Grubb Dr.
  • North Branch Library, 2600 Oates Dr.
  • Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave.
  • Mesquite Municipal Center, 1515 N. Galloway Ave.
  • Dunford Recreation Center, 1015 Green Canyon Dr.
  • Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St.
  • Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way
  • Rutherford Recreation Center, 900 Rutherford Dr. 