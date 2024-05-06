Expand / Collapse search

Swimmer drowns at Joe Pool Lake

Published  May 6, 2024
Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A swimmer at Joe Pool Lake drowned over the weekend.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department was called to the swim beach area shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A dive team was able to pull the swimmer, a man in his mid-20s, from the water.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Grand Prairie Fire says the man, who is yet to be identified, was not wearing a life vest.

The fire department says it is the first drowning at Joe Pool Lake in 2024.