Swimmer drowns at Joe Pool Lake
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A swimmer at Joe Pool Lake drowned over the weekend.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department was called to the swim beach area shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A dive team was able to pull the swimmer, a man in his mid-20s, from the water.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Grand Prairie Fire says the man, who is yet to be identified, was not wearing a life vest.
The fire department says it is the first drowning at Joe Pool Lake in 2024.