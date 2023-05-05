Dallas man charged with capital murder in shooting that left 3 dead in Murphy

A Dallas man has been charged with capital murder in connection to an apparent double-murder suicide that killed three people in Murphy.

28-year-old Cristian Bocanegra was arrested in connection to the April 10 shooting.

Cristian Bocanega (Source: Murphy Police Department)

Police found 57-year-old Tracy Cantu in the driveway and her husband 63-year-old Federico Cantu Jr. dead inside the house on Whisperfield Drive.

35-year-old Vincent Cantu, Federico's son, was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Murphy Police say Vincent and another individual, now believed to be Bocanegra, attacked Vincent's father and stepmother with several weapons.

Police believe that after attacking his parents Vincent turned the gun on himself.

Murphy Police said that Wylie, Garland, Mesquite and Dallas Police Departments assisted with the investigation and the Collin County District Attorney's Office gave them legal direction.

The motive for the violence and the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been made public.