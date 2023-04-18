FBI raid reveals possible explosives in Burleson man's home

article

The FBI arrested a man who they said was in possession of explosives in a suburban Fort Worth neighborhood.

Noah Calderon, 21, is charged with possessing explosive components and banned weapons.

Police evacuated his Burleson neighborhood Monday after finding what they said was a "potentially volatile substance."

Trained officers got rid of it and allowed people back into their homes.

It’s not clear exactly what was found.

The FBI said Calderon may face federal charges as well.

He is being held in the Johnson County jail.