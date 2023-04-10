Fort Worth father sentenced to 40 years in prison for plot to sell meth with son

article

A Fort Worth father was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison last Thursday after conspiring with his son to sell methamphetamine.

59-year-old David Devaney, Sr. and 36-year-old David Devany, Jr. were found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in November 2022.

Devaney, Sr. received his 40-year sentence on Thursday, April 6. His son will be sentenced on May 4.

According to court documents, surveillance video connected the elder Devaney to a shooting in July 2022 where Kathryn Bitnery Bryan, an innocent 64-year-old woman, was shot and killed in a Burleson drug deal gone wrong.

Devaney, Sr. was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle involved in the incident, according to police. When they frisked the ten-time convicted felon that found a pistol. Police also said Devany threw a bag filled with a kilogram of meth and a large amount of cash out of the window of the car.

Devany's son was arrested the same night in connection to the shooting.

The younger Devany denied being involved in the shooting, but told law enforcement his dad had "started selling drugs" and went on to say his father "just kept sucking me in."

Both Devany's face capital murder charges for their alleged role in the Burleson shooting.