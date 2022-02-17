Father of Garland 14-year-old triple murder suspect indicted on capital murder charge

article

A grand jury indicted the father of a Garland 14-year-old triple murder suspect after authorities said he drove his son to and from the fatal shooting.

Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Dallas County grand jury Thursday.

The shooting happened on the day after Christmas, when police said Acosta’s son, 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta, opened fire in a Garland Texaco, killing three other teenagers and injuring one other person.

Police identified Richard by using surveillance video, but Abel has been on the run since the shooting.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on the teen, but police have not yet received any concrete leads into his whereabouts.

In a previous court hearing, Richard's attorney said he did not see the shooting happen and did not know what his son was planning.

