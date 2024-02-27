Farmers Branch to close new glow-in-the-dark park for 'crucial repairs'

The City of Farmers Branch is temporarily closing its new glow-in-the-dark park for what it is calling "crucial repairs."

Joya at Oran Good Park, which opened on January 20, will be closed from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 10 for repairs.

"[The playground] has been by any measure a phenomenal success," said Jeff Brady, the director of communication for the City of Farmers Branch, in a post on social media. "However, that success has presented some real challenges for the equipment we've installed here and for the neighborhood surrounding Joya Playground."

The city says the closure hopes to enhance safety, equipment and neighborhood concerns.

City leaders say they will also reassess the policies and procedures for the park.

The city did not go into further detail about the issues.

The 18,000-square-foot park is equipped with interactive glowing parts that allow kids to play during the day and at night.

The multi-million dollar park features six different play areas and includes a zip-line, a spin zone, swings, an obstacle course, and a 27-foot sphere all adorned with LED lights.

The rest of Oran Good Park is expected to remain open during the repairs.

The park is expected to reopen on March 11 for spring break.