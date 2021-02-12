Fair Park vaccine site expected to reopen Friday afternoon

article

Frigid temperatures have caused cancellations at several COVID-19 vaccine sites but organizers are working to get back on track.

The mass vaccination clinic at Fair Park in Dallas is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. However, it will be moved back indoors to the Grand Building rather than drive-thru lanes.

It will also only provide second doses to those previously scheduled to receive them earlier this week.

Weather permitting, the site will also be open Sunday for anyone who was originally scheduled to get their first vaccine dose on Friday.

Golf carts will be used to transport individuals from vehicles to the Grand Building.

In Collin County, the vaccination site at John Clark Stadium in Plano will not be administering vaccines Friday.

Thursday’s bad weather forced Fair Park and several other vaccine sites to shut down on Thursday.

Leaders in Dallas County said they had no choice because of problems maintaining the temperature of the shots and they did not want people to risk their lives driving on potentially icy roads to keep their appointments.

The last-minute closer did lead to a lot of confusion, though. The county said it had issues getting the notification out to everyone scheduled to get their second dose because phone numbers were not in the records for everyone scheduled.

Parkland Hospital and Tarrant County kept their clinics open Thursday despite the weather.

A spokesman for Tarrant County said there are 600,000 people on the waiting list to get a shot so, for them, closing wasn’t an option.