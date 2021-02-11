Several North Texas COVID-19 vaccination sites closed due to weather; Tarrant Co. sites still open

The COVID-19 vaccination hub at Dallas' Fair Park is closed Thursday because of the freezing temperatures.

The city of Dallas said it had discussions with the National Weather Service to make the decision.

Parkland closed its satellite clinics and told people with appointments to come to the hospital instead.

The vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway is also canceled.

Denton County is rescheduling those appointments.

They are expected to resume Friday.

Tarrant County said all three of its locations, the resource center on Circle Drive, the Hurst Convention Center, and Bob Bolen, are open.

The Collin County vaccine hub at Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium has suspended appointments for Thursday and Friday.

The vaccine clinic at Sam Johnson Recreation Center has suspended appointments for Thursday.

Those on the list to receive a vaccine are told to check their e-mail for any updates.