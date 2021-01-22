North Texas COVID-19 vaccine locations and distribution sites

Below is a list of vaccination locations, links and contact numbers in DFW. Locations and times may change.

DALLAS COUNTY: Dallas County residents can contact the DCHHS Vaccine Registration Hotline (469)-749-9900. For other COVID-19 inquires, call (972) 692-2780. Hours of operation Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m.

Locations include:

-Fair Park (3809 Grand Avenue Dallas)

-Ellis Davis Field House (9191 S Polk St., Dallas)

-Dallas College Eastfield Campus (3737 Motley Dr., Mesquite)

-Homer B Johnson Stadium (1209 E Centerville Rd, Garland)

-Parkland (5200 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas) – Parkland FAQ

Testing locations - https://bit.ly/397Xu5v

Register here - https://bit.ly/2NnfaBH

TARRANT COUNTY: Tarrant County residents can contact (817)-248-6299 to schedule an appointment. Hours of operation Monday-Friday 8-5 p.m.

Locations include:

-Hurst Conference Center (1601 Campus Dr, Hurst)

-Tarrant County Resource Connection (2300 Circle Dr. Fort Worth)

-Esports Stadium (1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington)

Testing locations - https://bit.ly/3o7wibv

Register here - https://bit.ly/2NovrGB

DENTON COUNTY: Denton County residents can contact (940)-349-2585 weekdays from 8-5 p.m.

The drive-thru location is located at CH Collins Athletic Complex (1500 Long Rd, Denton).

Testing locations – https://bit.ly/3p4CSRg

Register here - https://bit.ly/3qDnY4I

COLLIN COUNTY: Collin County residents can contact (972)-548-4744 weekdays from 7:30-11 a.m. & 1-4 p.m. to register. For other questions regarding COVID-19, dial 2-1-1, then choose option 6, to contact the DSHS information line.

Locations include:

-McKinney ISD football stadium (4201 S. Hardin Blvd., McKinney)

-Allen ISD football stadium (155 Rivercrest Blvd., Allen)

-Collin County Health Care Services (825 N McDonald St STE 145, McKinney)

*Next week*, CCHCS will relocate to Plano ISD’s John Clark Stadium (6600 Stadium Dr., Plano)

Testing locations - https://bit.ly/2Y6mILw

Register here - https://bit.ly/35iUCR2