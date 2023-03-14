Fight between Everman teens ends in gunfire, 1 hospitalized

A fight between teenagers at an Everman park ended when one of the teens was shot, according to police.

Everman police were called to Johnson Park on Monday evening after reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told officers that two teens were fighting around 6:30 p.m. when one pulled out the gun and shot the other.

READ MORE: 3 people riding horses along Dallas highway struck by car

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

No arrests have been announced, but police believe they know who the shooter is.