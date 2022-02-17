Former Los Angeles Angels staffer Eric Kay found guilty in Tyler Skaggs overdose death trial

article

A Tarrant County jury convicted a former Los Angeles Angels employee for providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs drugs that led to his overdose death.

Kay, the former Angels communications director, was convicted on both counts in the case. Prosecutors said he gave Skaggs oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Kay was charged with distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Kay was ordered to be taken into custody by U.S. Marshals immediately following the verdict, which was read Thursday afternoon in a federal courtroom in Fort Worth.

RELATED: Tyler Skaggs overdose trial: 4 Major League Baseball players testify about drug usage

Skaggs' body was found in a Southlake hotel room in 2019. The Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers.

Five former Angels players testified that Kay also provided them pills.

The defense argued Skaggs got drugs from other sources and claimed prosecutors couldn’t prove the lethal dose came from Kay.

Kay will be sentenced June 28, 2022.

RELATED:

Defense rests after testimony from 3 ex-teammates in Tyler Skaggs overdose trial

Drug deals, social media apps discussed in Tyler Skaggs overdose death trial

Tyler Skaggs' mom testifies at trial of man accused in overdose death

Eric Kay's trial underway after overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs