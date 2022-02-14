Drug deals, social media apps discussed in Tyler Skaggs overdose death trial

Drug deals and social media apps were a part of testimony Monday in the overdose death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Eric Kay, the team's former communications manager, is on trial in Tarrant County and charged with giving Skaggs with the fentanyl and oxycodone that killed him in July 2019 at a Southlake hotel. The team was in North Texas to play a series against the Texas Rangers.

Witnesses on Monday included Chris Leanos, a California man who was an associate of Skaggs. He confirmed under oath he has sold drugs and used them and that he agreed to testify in exchange for immunity.

US Attorney Lindsey Beran: "Did Tyler Skaggs ever ask you for oxycodone?"

Chris Leano: "Yes. Once."

Beran: "When?"

Leanos: "A week or two before his death."

Beran: "How did you respond?"

Leanos: "I told him not to mess with that stuff."

Beran: "Why did you tell him not to mess with it?"

Leanos: "Because I know it's dangerous and I know people who've died from it."

Another witness, Southlake PD Sgt. Jonathan Macheca, is over the department’s criminal investigations. He revealed messages from an email account registered to Eric Kay interacted with other users on the site Offer Up.

Prosecutor Errin Martin and the detective read roughly a dozen messages in court where Kay responded to people selling oxycodone, which is referred to by different code names. In negotiating with one seller, kay asked:

Martin (reading 'Offer Up' message): "Can you meet halfway in Anaheim?"

Macheca (reading 'Offer Up' message): "Might, don't have a ride right now. How many?"

Martin (reading 'Offer Up' message)": Probably 10 but gotta have confirm legit, too much fake (expletive) out there."

In a different exchange, Kay asked a seller with Oxy pills.

Martin (reading 'Offer Up' message): "Is this still available?

Macheca (reading 'Offer Up' message): "I got you."

Martin (reading 'Offer Up' message): "Nice, where you at?"

Martin (reading 'Offer Up' message): Can you swing by Angels Stadium in the next hour?"

Macheca (reading 'Offer Up' message): Yes, what part?"

Martin (reading 'Offer Up' message): "Front offices, gate 5."

The defense said that in the two weeks before Skaggs' death, there are no interactions involving Kay on the app.

The government could end its case as soon as Tuesday.

