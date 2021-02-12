ERCOT expects record electric use due to extreme cold temperatures across Texas

article

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting record electric use as most of the state deals with extreme cold weather.

The grid operator is working to reduce the risk of outages.

People can monitor grid conditions through ERCOT’s app and Twitter account.

"This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a statement. "With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region."

The freezing temperatures also caused many wrecks on North Texas roads, including a 135-pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth on Wednesday that resulted in six deaths.

The cold weather has also led to a number of North Texas schools to delay or move to remote-only learning, and it's closed several COVID-19 vaccination sites.

