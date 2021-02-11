Freezing temperatures have North Texas school districts weighing their learning options

The winter storms have North Texas school districts weighing their learning options.

Dallas ISD students will, again, only learn virtually on Friday.

Fort Worth ISD said it will continue holding in-person classes on Friday. However, any student who usually attends in person and who would like to learn virtually on Friday may do so synchronously.

Midlothain ISD opted for a two-hour delayed start to the school day Friday.

Thursday in Fort Worth, where there was 133-vehicle pileup on I-35W that killed six people, school was moved to remote only, but Fort Worth ISD campuses will re-open Friday for in-person learning.

Some districts will likely wait until Friday morning to make a decision.

FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS & DELAYS

"So, obviously to make a decision in Grand Prairie is going to be much different in a Dallas ISD or a Fort Worth ISD," said Sam Buchmeyer, with Grand Prairie ISD.

Grand Prairie ISD officials said, since it’s a smaller district than some others in the Metroplex, they have more time to survey road conditions overnight, with the goal of making a decision no later than 5 a.m.

It canceled class Thursday because of overnight ice.

"And that’s what we were really worried about. We knew there had been some precipitation overnight," Buchmeyer explained. "So we knew that we were going to have trouble putting buses on the highways."

Frisco ISD went ahead with class Thursday, though some weren’t happy about the morning-of decision.

One parent tweeted photos of icy conditions in her neighborhood, saying her kids were staying home.

Wakeland High School junior Noah Clasen didn't mind being in school, but said he did have issues while driving.

"I mean, I don’t think it hurt too much to come into school," he said. "Yeah, so I slid a little bit and then I saw a little pile up along the way."

One Frisco ISD teacher, who made the drive to school from Aubrey, recorded a video Thursday.

She said getting to school took 30 minutes longer than usual, but said she’s not angry about the district’s decision.

She said it’s important for students not to get further behind during the pandemic.

Still, she admits it was a white knuckle ride.

Friday's forecast, while still frigid, has a smaller chance of freezing drizzle.

