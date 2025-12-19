Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A motorcyclist died Thursday night after striking a guardrail and being thrown from his bike near the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Interstate 30. Fort Worth police responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m., where the rider was pronounced dead from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released by the medical examiner, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the rider to lose control.



A motorcyclist died Thursday night after striking a guardrail in west Fort Worth, according to local police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash near Camp Bowie Boulevard and Interstate 30 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when he struck a guardrail and was thrown from the vehicle.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details.