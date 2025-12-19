Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-30 in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after striking a guardrail in west Fort Worth, according to local police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the crash near Camp Bowie Boulevard and Interstate 30 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when he struck a guardrail and was thrown from the vehicle.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.