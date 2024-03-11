Drying trend threatens already scorched Texas Panhandle

Fire officials are worried that dryer conditions in the Panhandle could lead to new wildfires in the region.

That warning comes as crews make some progress in getting the largest wildfire in Texas history under control.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County broke out on Feb. 26 and has burned just over a million acres. It’s now about 87% contained.

It and several other smaller fires in the same area have killed two people and destroyed an estimated 500 structures.

So, the new alert being put out by the Texas A&M Forest Service is not something anyone in the affected region wants to hear.

The forest service calls it a drying trend, which is moving into West Texas and the Panhandle starting Monday.

In an effort to stop any new fires amidst the drying trend, the forest service said it is monitoring conditions and has positioned heavy equipment and aircraft across areas of concern.

That will allow firefighters to make the fastest possible response whether there’s a new fire or the existing blazes jump containment lines.

And the favorable fire weather means people in the region still need to be vigilant.

The city of Borger, in Hutchinson County, has put out a new alert to residents telling them they still need to be ready to evacuate with little or no advanced notice.