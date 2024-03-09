Fort Worth fire crews covered shifts so firefighters could attend funeral for fallen Fritch fire chief

After almost two long weeks of helping fight the Panhandle wildfires, North Texas firefighters are heading back to the DFW Metroplex. But first, they helped out in a different way to give fellow firefighters a chance to mourn their fallen fire chief.

When multiple wildfires ignited in the Texas Panhandle, it didn’t take long for crews to realize they needed help.

Fire departments in Dallas, Flower Mound, Arlington, and Fort Worth were among those who answered the call.

"When we got here, it seemed like a normal Panhandle wildfire. We knew it was going to move fast, but we didn’t know it was going to turn into the biggest one in Texas history at the time," Fort Worth Fire Department Captain Cody Stilwell said.

Stilwell and his crew got there on February 26 to help battle the largest-ever wildfire in the state, the Smokehouse Creek fire.

They immediately got to work on structure protection and evacuations as the fire hit town after town.

"It’s pretty chaotic, there’s a lot of people panicking," Stilwell said.

In the midst of panic, the town of Fritch, 35 miles north of Amarillo, is mourning the loss of their volunteer fire chief, Zeb Smith.

Smith died after suffering a heart attack while battling a house fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire was not directly related to the wildfires, but it happened in the midst of that stressful experience. The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

"We actually had some people there at the scene working that fire with him," Stilwell said.

Fritch is one of the areas that was hit hardest by the wildfires.

During Smith’s funeral on Saturday, Stilwell’s crews were ready to respond to calls for the surrounding departments so those firefighters could attend.

"We’re just here to support them in whatever they need," Stilwell said.

In the same way the state and country has pulled together to support those impacted by the wildfires.

"Just pouring in resources and items that are needed up here. To help the victims and the fire departments themselves," Stilwell said. "it’s pretty incredible to see how everybody pulls together."

There is a light at the end of the fiery tunnel.

All three active wildfires in the Panhandle are between 87-96% contained.

As the smoke clears, the destruction becomes visible.

"There’s a lot devastation, as far as in the towns themselves, but the land, it’ll come back," Stilwell said.

After the funeral for Smith, crews start to demobilize and head home.

Taking with them an experience Stilwell and his fellow firefighters will never forget.

"It makes you feel pretty good. I’m glad we can be a part of it from the Fort Worth Fire standpoint. That we can come up here and support them and just support Texas in general," Stilwell added.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Smokehouse Creek fire was started by power lines.

The group from the Fort Worth Fire Department is expected to come home Sunday.