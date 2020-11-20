Dallas police say suspect in Celina murder and fire may be a serial killer

article

Dallas police believe they have identified as serial killer linked to several random shootings and three murders in the past week.

Jeremy Harris is jailed on a $1 million bond.

Detectives linked him through social media and other evidence to a deadly shooting on Interstate 35 at Empire Central in northwest Dallas last Saturday night.

Police said 30 minutes later, a vehicle with that same description was involved in a drive-by murder at Beckley and Clarendon in Oak Cliff.

On Wednesday morning, police in the Collin County city of Celina launched a manhunt for a suspect seen leaving a burning home where a body was found inside.

U.S. Marshals arrested Harris in Ellis County later that afternoon.

“The knowledge that someone is randomly with no real reason and reckless regard for human life is going around murdering individuals is a separate kind of fear,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

Police are investigating whether Harris was also involved in similar random shootings on Tuesday at separate locations in Collin County as well.