Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old SMU student in Downtown Dallas

Police are trying to figure out if the 19-year-old SMU student who was shot and killed in Downtown Dallas early Saturday morning was the intended target or the result of a failed robbery attempt.

The fatal shooting happened at about 3 a.m.

Officers found the victim, identified as Robert Urrea, in the roadway at the intersection of Harwood and Jackson streets. Urrea, who was a student at SMU, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up. The vehicle is believed to be a white 4-door, possibly a Ford, with a sunroof and custom wheels.

He was seen on surveillance video talking to someone inside the vehicle, before someone inside opened fire.

No arrests have been made, and no further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas PD Det. P. Belew at 214-422-9275 or email patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.