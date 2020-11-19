Suspect in Celina murder, fire given $1 million bond

article

The man who police say is responsible for an active shooter manhunt in Celina is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Jeremy Harris, 31, is charged with killing Blair Carter, 60.

It started Wednesday morning when fire crews found the body of Carter inside a home that was on fire. Witnesses told police they saw him going through the home before first responders got there.

That sparked a manhunt for several hours and caused Celina ISD schools to go on lockdown until Harris was arrested.

Harris is being kept at the Ellis County Jail and the investigation into the incidents continues.

