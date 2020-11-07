Students, campus police to distribute flyers seeking information in murder of SMU student

article

Some SMU students and campus police officers will be in Downtown Dallas Saturday to distribute flyers seeking information about the murder of Jaden Urrea.

They are hoping someone knows something about the murder of the 19-year-old SMU student who was killed in the early morning hours on Halloween.

An increased reward of $25,000 is now being offered for information in this case.

Urrea was shot and killed by someone inside a vehicle near Harwood and Jackson streets.

The students and campus officers will be passing out flyers from 3-5 p.m.

There's a vigil for the murdered student set for Sunday at Perkins Chapel on the SMU campus.

