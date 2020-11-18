Suspect taken into custody following ‘active shooter situation’ in Celina

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody following an “active shooter situation” in Celina Wednesday.

Few details have been released at this time, but Celina Mayor Sean Terry said in a Facebook Live that the incident happened at the Greenway subdivision, near the Dallas North Tollway and close to the Glen Crossing subdivision.

It came after fire crews were called to the area for a house fire just before 11:30 a.m.

Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while police searched for the suspect.

Terry said he believed the suspect was taken into custody outside of Celina.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.